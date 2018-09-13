Tovi and Mane can work close together because in a way they have become interchangeable on the offensive line. Both signed at Kansas as guards, but since arriving on campus they have learned to play center.

“I have been helping him out and showing him where he is going and why you are going there,” Tovi said. “Since he is a newcomer I took him under my wings and make sure he gets it down. I was in the same boat as him when I came here.”

Last year at Andru Tovi was trying to adjust to the division one game after arriving as a junior college player. When Api Mane showed up in the same situation this summer Tovi wanted to work with him to learn the system.

Last spring Tovi moved from guard to center exclusively. All of the snaps he took were at guard until the spring season. That’s where he stayed until the Central Michigan game last week where he played 46 snaps at center.

“Coach wanted me to go to guard against Nicholls State,” Tovi said. “The I transitioned over to center for the Central Michigan game. It was a good transition because I am familiar with the center spot since I played it in the spring. It gives me a good balance between both positions.”

Mane started right away taking snaps at center when arrived and did that through fall camp. Against Central Michigan he played 30 snaps at left guard. To explain it in simple terms, he and Tovi flipped positions last week.

“It is hard with two different positions but playing center helped a lot to learn things,” Mane said. “Coach wanted me to play guard and I just followed what he asked.”

The position switch came as a small surprise but Mane gladly took it if it meant helping the team and getting on the field. But he’s ready to move back to center when his number is called.

“It was toward the beginning of the week coach wanted me to play some guard and I accepted it,” Mane said about the switch. “I still go out with the centers and get some early snaps with the quarterbacks. I do that just to be ready in case.”

Tovi had a good game after making the move back to center.

“I had 100% good snaps,” he said. “That's what I was worried about the most is making sure the ball gets to the quarterback.”

Against Central Michigan a lot of offensive linemen got snaps. Seven of them had 15 snaps or more. If they can be successful in rotating bodies without a drop off in production it will help a lot.

“It's good because that gives us fresh legs on the field,” Mane said. “It is hard to play a full game because you're getting tired in the fourth quarter.”