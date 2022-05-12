Transfer talk: Updates on a few guys in the portal

Isiaih Mosley, Tyrese Hunter, and Kevin McCullar are just a few prospects in the portal that Kansas has reached out to since the season ended. Maxed out on scholarships, Bill Self and his staff don't have a lot of options when it comes to expanding KU's roster at this time.

However, if Christian Braun decides to remain in the draft, Kansas will have an open scholarship, and that number will increase to two if Jalen Wilson does the same.

