Transfers have helped quality on offensive line

The transfer portal has been good and bad to the Jayhawks. They have lost some good, young players on defense but have gained a lot back since the end of last season.

One position that has improved from the portal is the offensive line. It started in January when Notre Dame transfer Colin Grunhard announced he would attend KU.

Grunhard saw action in several games at Notre Dame and was listed as the back-up on the depth chart. The minute he stepped on campus he would compete for a starting job at center.

After Lance Leipold was hired the offensive line would pick up two more quality players that will factor into the depth chart with Mike Novitsky and Mike Ford.

Last year Novitsky started every game for Buffalo and earned an 83.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, rating him one of the top centers in the country. He was voted first team All MAC.

When Leipold and his staff recruited him to Buffalo he was a tight end and they talked to him about moving to offensive line.

“Mike was a high school tight end, and we made the decision that we're going to recruit him as an offensive lineman,” Leipold said. “Heck it's hard to find tight ends that want to play in line tight end these days sometimes. But telling him that you're going to play offensive line, he's embraced it.”