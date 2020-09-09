JayhawkSlant - Travelle Anderson, top RB in Arkansas, hearing from KU

Travelle Anderson, top RB in Arkansas, hearing from KU
On the first day coaches could communicate with 2022 recruits, Travelle Anderson heard from Brent Dearmon and Jonathan Wallace.
The running back from Arkansas picked up an offer from Dearmon in March and has been a long-time target for the Jayhawks offensive coordinator.
“Coach Dearmon is a great guy,” Anderson said. “He reaches out to me almost every day. He just checks in on me, and we have built a good relationship through the time.”
Dearmon has been recruiting Anderson for close to six months and is hoping to get a head start on the top-rated running back in Arkansas.
“I learned that they're a pretty good program from him,” Anderson said. “I know that they're going to get better over the years. They're going to improve even more than they already have. It’s a good program and a great school.”
Kansas is using the group recruiting philosophy with Anderson, combining Wallace with Dearmon. Wallace coached with Dearmon at Bethel and joined the staff this year as the running backs coach.
“He's a good guy too,” Anderson said. “He reached out to me as soon as he could. He said he’s looking forward to building a great relationship with me over time.”
Anderson was happy to be back on the field and get his junior year started. His entrance into the 2020 season was a good one, putting up 200 yards in his team’s opening game.
At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds Anderson has all the traits the Kansas coaches are looking for in a running back.
“He (Dearmon) calls me a play maker,” Anderson said. “He said I have the size, the speed, and good vision. He said he sees all the qualities of a good running back in me.”
The NCAA still has restrictions on recruits taking visits to college campuses. They aren’t allowed to visit and meet with coaches. Anderson hopes at some point, in the near future he can make some of the trips.
“I'm just looking for a place that is comfortable for me, that I can get a good education at,” he said. “I’m looking for a place that feels like home. One of the main things I want to do is visit and see how the school is and get used to the environment. I hope we can do that soon.”