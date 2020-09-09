JayhawkSlant - Travelle Anderson, top RB in Arkansas, hearing from KU

On the first day coaches could communicate with 2022 recruits, Travelle Anderson heard from Brent Dearmon and Jonathan Wallace.

The running back from Arkansas picked up an offer from Dearmon in March and has been a long-time target for the Jayhawks offensive coordinator.

“Coach Dearmon is a great guy,” Anderson said. “He reaches out to me almost every day. He just checks in on me, and we have built a good relationship through the time.”

Dearmon has been recruiting Anderson for close to six months and is hoping to get a head start on the top-rated running back in Arkansas.

“I learned that they're a pretty good program from him,” Anderson said. “I know that they're going to get better over the years. They're going to improve even more than they already have. It’s a good program and a great school.”