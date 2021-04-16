JayhawkSlant - Travis Goff gets high grades for evaluation, football process

Without getting into details there is one thing I can say for a fact.... Travis Goff has handled the football search to perfection.

I know how much time he has already spent gathering information and analyzing the current situation. He didn't arrive at Kansas and start making rushed decisions. Everything has been calculated and spot on.

Goff has yet to officially start his interviews but I take a closer look at how things might play out. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the process, using a firm, possibly forming a search committee, a timeline, and what they should look for in the next head coach.

Here are the latest thoughts in the Coaching Search Update.