There was a time not long when the Jayhawks were in four bowl games in five years when Mark Mangino was the coach. The KU faithful filled the stadium and made it part of their December plans. Now it is time to start getting back to that routine.

You forget what to do. You forget what it feels like to plan a bowl trip. Late December becomes an afterthought. You set up family trips. Or plan something else for the holidays.

It has been 14 years since the Jayhawks have been in a bowl game. Over that span it is easy for the fan base to get out of bowl shape.

I asked Kansas athletic director Travis Goff if it is time for Jayhawk fans to start blocking that time of year off on the calendar.

“I think it's time,” Goff said. “This isn't an anomaly. This isn't going to be this wonderful story in 2022. Now we've got work to do. We obviously all know that. Just roll the ball out there and it just continues down this path.

“This is a catalyst to some of the critical work that has to be done to make sure this is a regular thing, to make sure Jayhawks across the country are holding that swath of time or allowing for flexibility in their travel plans, because that's just what it's going to be.”

Goff was meeting with a group of reporters shortly after the Liberty Bowl announced Kansas and Arkansas would play on December 28th.

Kansas fans know the meaning of March. Last year it produced a national title in basketball. It is the time of year all fans look forward to. Goff hopes the bowl season mirrors that same level of excitement in the future.

“It's going to be like March, plan on being along that journey,” he said. “You have been with men's basketball for as long as anybody can remember. You're going to need to be along for this journey with this football program in the December’s and January’s ahead.”

The future looks bright for the Kansas football program with several starters coming back in 2023. The focus can be on the future and current times. The most important event is the next game on the schedule.

Goff hopes to see a good crowd of Kansas fans make their way to the Liberty Bowl.

“So excited to challenge, frankly, our fan base and our supporters to be there in full force in Memphis,” he said. “We need to paint that city crimson and blue. I mean, we really do. And we need to make sure that our program feels that. The young men in the locker room feel that. I don't have any question that our fans will step up in a big way to support this team and this program.”