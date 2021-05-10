JayhawkSlant - Travis Goff, Lance Leipold get rare chance to start together

Travis Goff and Lance Leipold have a chance to build the Kansas football program together at the same, which does not happen often in college athletics.

Goff was hired as the athletics director in early April and his first day on the job was evaluating the football program. On April 15 he announced a national search would start for a head football coach. Two weeks later he hired Lance Leipold.

Both Goff and Leipold will get a fresh start and have a chance to construct the program at the same time.

“To be with someone that we're both new and get on the ground floor together and talk through things is very important,” Leipold said. “I had a chance to mention and thank the athletic directors that I had the great opportunity to work with, but the one part of that, as we talked about with this football program, that is very parallel that I can relate to.”

It is rare to see athletic directors and football coaches get their start together, although it has happened a couple times recently.

Danny White left Central Florida for Tennessee and took his head football coach Josh Heupel with him. Terry Mohajir was hired as the athletic director at Central Florida and shortly after hired Gus Malzahn.

Goff said he got the right coach at the right time to work side-by-side with him.

“All I can say to our Jayhawk fans, our Jayhawk faithful, is we've got the right guy,” Goff said. “There's just no question. That's based on who he is as a man. That's based on an incredibly, well-built, proven track record of success and program building and care for the young men that he leads, which has been well-documented every step of the way.”