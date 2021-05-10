JayhawkSlant - Travis Goff, Lance Leipold get rare chance to start together

Travis Goff, Lance Leipold get rare chance to start together
Travis Goff and Lance Leipold have a chance to build the Kansas football program together at the same, which does not happen often in college athletics.
Goff was hired as the athletics director in early April and his first day on the job was evaluating the football program. On April 15 he announced a national search would start for a head football coach. Two weeks later he hired Lance Leipold.
Both Goff and Leipold will get a fresh start and have a chance to construct the program at the same time.
“To be with someone that we're both new and get on the ground floor together and talk through things is very important,” Leipold said. “I had a chance to mention and thank the athletic directors that I had the great opportunity to work with, but the one part of that, as we talked about with this football program, that is very parallel that I can relate to.”
It is rare to see athletic directors and football coaches get their start together, although it has happened a couple times recently.
Danny White left Central Florida for Tennessee and took his head football coach Josh Heupel with him. Terry Mohajir was hired as the athletic director at Central Florida and shortly after hired Gus Malzahn.
Goff said he got the right coach at the right time to work side-by-side with him.
“All I can say to our Jayhawk fans, our Jayhawk faithful, is we've got the right guy,” Goff said. “There's just no question. That's based on who he is as a man. That's based on an incredibly, well-built, proven track record of success and program building and care for the young men that he leads, which has been well-documented every step of the way.”
As Goff interviewed several candidates, Leipold stood out to him with experience and ability to turn programs around. During the interviews process they talked about what the Kansas program needs to move in the right direction.
“The one thing that stands out just on the surface that is held back is stability, consistency, and continuity,” Leipold said. “Those are the things that we have talked about with Travis through this process.
“As far as the coaching world goes, you look at the lengths of stays or the places I've been or returned to. I'm not a guy that's moved around a lot. And this is the place I want to be for a very, very long time. And I think the people that I work with have a good working environment and want to do the same.”
Through the interviews it is not just the athletic director looking into the candidates. The candidates are also interviewing the athletic director. Leipold said Goff is one of the reasons he was interested in the KU job.
“That (Goff) is one of the things that really attracted me to this,” Leipold said. “First of all, it was his enthusiasm, his passion for this university and he knows that. And for him to come back, you can see that resonate each and every day. We've spent some long days together here already and that's important.”
It has been 12 years since the Kansas football program has turned in a winning season. All eyes will be focused on the two men at the top to turn it around, but Goff said it will take everyone to do their part.
“To build this thing in the right manner, you talk about sustained success program building, it isn't one man that gets that done,” Goff said. “It isn't an administration with a head coach or a staff that gets that done. It's an entire university community and our supporters, our season ticket holders, our fans, our alumni across the country and across the world will be critical in helping us chart that path forward.”