Travis Goff on the football program, confidence in Leipold

Travis Goff was in Ames over the weekend to watch the Jayhawks play Iowa State. It was a game the Jayhawks fell behind early and never mounted much of a challenge. Although the outcome was not what the team was looking for Goff saw Lance Leipold’s message to the team in the locker room. He talked about his experience watching Leipold handle the team during Hawk Talk. “I think that's one of those games where it's probably easy as a head coach to come off that field, have a tough time finding a lot of positives to point to, and in moments, coaches inevitably want to unleash a little bit,” Goff said. “They want to have more of an emotional reaction to a performance. And to his credit, he didn't do that.” Goff liked the approach he saw from the head coach he hired just five months ago. “They didn't need him pounding them over the head with something that was already very clear over the course of the four quarters they just played against Iowa State,” Goff said. “I think it was really positive way he handled it. “And at the end of the day, he and his staff take ownership. They take ownership of some of the shortcomings. They take ownership of the fact that they want to improve, and grow, and get better, and coach them up better, and put them in better positions.”

Goff is more confident in Leipold after working with him for five months

When Goff was searching for a head coach, he was aware of the inconsistency in the Kansas program in recent years. Some players had multiple position coaches. There were changes with coordinators and strength conditioning. They were going through changes in schemes and various areas. “What our young men have needed around them in terms of that kind of individual as a role model, that kind of stability, that kind of consistency,” he stated. “When you think about him (Leipold) trying to build upon the foundation that's there, that's got some cracks, that's a little bit wobbly, consistency in messaging, consistency in expectations and accountability, and helping these young men grow, and evolve, and develop in every facet. That's what he's provided that team.” Having spent the last five months observing the program and working with Leipold it has given Goff the proof that he hired the right coach. “And as I look back over those five months, none of that surprises me because that's exactly what we looked for,” Goff said. “That was really at the very forefront of the individuals we wanted in that pool. And we knew who we hired in Lance. But those have been the things, those off field intangible things that we all knew we really wanted to look for, and see, early in his tenure. He continued: “And that's exactly what we've got there. That hasn't been a surprise. It's just been an affirmation of the process that Lance has taken that's the right one for KU.”

Goff says the fan base can have a big impact