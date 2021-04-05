JayhawkSlant - Travis Goff will be named next AD at Kansas

Sources have told Jayhawk Slant that Travis Goff the deputy AD at Northwestern will be the next athletic director at Kansas.

Sources have said Goff was impressive in interviews over the last week and checks a lot of the boxes they were looking for in a candidate.

Goff, from Dodge City, graduated from Kansas in 2002. He knows the area and make-up of the University. He started in athletics at KU. He then joined the athletic staff at Tulane, where he earned his MBA in 2007.

Goff was hired at Northwestern in 2012 and moved up to the Deputy AD role working side-by-side with Jim Phillips, who is leaving Northwestern to be the ACC commissioner.

It is believed Goff is also under heavy consideration to be the next athletic director at Northwestern. They are currently in the process of hiring an athletic director.

The word that has been circulating the committee was looking for someone with experience in fund-raising which Goff has. At Northwestern he has overseen more than $400 million of facility projects. Since he started at Northwestern over $440 million has been raised.

Goff has also served on committees for Alumni Relations and Development as the assistant vice president.

One industry source familiar with Kansas and Goff said he would be an ideal fit.

“He knows the area, the school and he checks a lot of the boxes they need,” the person said. “He’s fund-raised and overseen football at Northwestern. He’s ready.”

Goff has been the sports administrator for the football program at Northwestern along with baseball and volleyball.