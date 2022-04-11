Tre Richardson visits Kansas, leaves with offer

Tre Richardson has been a frequent visitor to Kansas football events this year. Between junior days, watching practice and attending the spring game Richardson has made the short drive from Topeka to Lawrence several times.

On Saturday he visited Kansas for the spring preview and got some good news when he met with the coaching staff.

Before the spring game he met with the coaching staff. That also included a meeting with KU head coach Lance Leipold.

“Well, it started in the morning when the coaches wanted me there earlier than everyone,” Richardson said. “Then when I arrived the head coach wanted to have a meeting in his room. So, we go in there and he talks about how would I feel to be a Jayhawk and said he wants to give me an offer. He said he believes I can help turn this culture around.”

Richardson can do just about everything on the field. He could project to multiple positions and the Kansas staff is recruiting him as a running back.

Over the last four months he has been communicating a lot of with running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and Grant Murray, who is the director of player personnel.

During his visit on Saturday, he got to see more about the program.

“My visit to the spring game was very fun,” he said. “What stood out was the support system KU had. Being around the coaches more shows me that they are very good coaches and that they are really trying to change the culture.”

Kansas is the first Power Five offer for Richardson. His first offer came from Ivy League school Penn. He said he gets a text from someone on the Kansas coaching staff every day.

Richardson does not have much down time in his schedule playing for sports including football, basketball, track, and baseball. Last week he turned in an impressive 10.45 in the 100m.

“Basketball helps me get my stamina better,” Richardson said. “Baseball is just I love playing and track helps my speed and gets me more explosive.”