Tre Richardson wins track title, sets two visits

“I’ve been working hard and practicing all year and when I got to the state tournament, I just told myself I’m going to win it,” he said about the 200m race.

This season he also turned in a 10.45 in the 100m but stopped running that event to focus on the others.

The athlete from Highland Park is coming off a big weekend where he won the 5A state title in the 200m, finished runner-up in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.

It has been a busy spring for Tre Richardson and things are not about to slow down.

Richardson is not going to get much time to rest. On Thursday he participated in the Sharp Combine and will also go to the Lindenwood Mega Camp.

After that he will take an official visit on June 10 to KU.

The Jayhawks were his first Power Five offer and he has been staying in contact with Kansas assistant Jonathan Wallace.

“I’ve been in touch with Coach Wallace the most,” he said. “It's all good and we have a good relationship. They're always checking up on me, seeing how I’m doing, sending me letters, and pictures.”

Wallace coaches the running backs and that is the position the Jayhawks are recruiting Richardson. With his speed and play-making ability he could project to several positions.

“It's a great bond,” Richardson said. “He keeps everything real with me and I keep it real back. We talk about a lot of other things besides football, so it's a good bond.”

Richardson’s first offer came from Ivy League school Penn. That was in large part because Richardson has a 4.08 GPA. One of the recent offers is from New Mexico State, where he plans to take an official visit after Kansas.

He has been to Lawrence several times with his last visit for the spring football game.

“I want to learn more about KU on my official visit, but I have seen almost everything,” he said.

The schedule is open after his visit to New Mexico State and time will start to become a factor. He would like to have his college choice made before his senior season starts.

“I’m looking how my bond is with coaches, the atmosphere of each school and is it a good fit for me,” Richardson said. “I would like to decide before the summer is over.”