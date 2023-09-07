During the 2022 season, Wilson didn’t get a chance to be the main kick returner, having two returns for just 11 yards. While he has earned the top spot as a returner, Wilson also is embracing the potential to get more opportunities at receiver.

“I think that builds a lot of momentum,” Wilson said. “That kick return unit gives our offense a lot of benefits, just giving us better field position. I really take pride in getting benefits to our offense. I think in the punt return game and the kick return is going to be pretty cool this year.”

In the week one opener versus Missouri State, the Kansas offense started with good field position every time they had an opportunity to return a kickoff. Trevor Wilson was a big part of that, as the redshirt junior returned two kicks for a total of 61 yards.

Along with his 61 return yards, Wilson also caught two passes to gain 17 more yards. With an injury that kept Luke Grimm sidelined for the second half, there could be more opportunities for players like Wilson as Grimm remains questionable.

“I think dealing with injuries as an entire team, that just gives other guys a chance to show what they can do,” Wilson said. “Just take advantage of more reps. Whenever guys go down it’s never a good thing,”

The injuries that may work against Kansas come ahead of a match up with a defense that led the country with just 12.77 points allowed per game last season. While they lost some key players, Wilson and the rest of the Jayhawks are well aware of what the Illini can bring to the table/

“I think they’ve got a pretty good defense,” Wilson said. “They’ve got three big guys up front that’ll be coming. So just looking forward to playing those guys and good competition.”

Illinois, especially up front, is going to bring a certain level of physicality to Friday night’s match up. Throughout spring practice, the Kansas coaching staff made it a point to make the sessions physical.

“Physicality is something that we’ve focused on, especially from last year and even the first year before that,” Wilson said. “We’ve improved a lot on that as a team.”

A win for the Jayhawks could be crucial toward the outcome of the rest of the season. Last season in week two, the win over West Virginia set the tone and established momentum for the Jayhawks to start 5-0. When asked if the importance of the two games were comparable, Wilson agreed that Friday night could be a tone-setter.

“I believe so,” Wilson said. “I think any game can be better than last year.”