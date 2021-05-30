Trevor Wilson says players should buy into Leipold's program

“Me and the coaches have built a good relationship over the years,” Wilson said. “I just feel like following coach (Leipold) will be one of the most important things in my football decision. My family agrees with my decision. They like Coach Leipold and the staff that he has. So, I mean, whenever they offered me, once I had the support it was just an automatic go to.”

When the opportunity came to join Lance Leipold at Kansas, it was something he could not pass up.

Wilson won the Florida state tile in the 400m as a senior and then graduated early to move to Buffalo. He also uses his speed on special teams where he has excelled in the return game.

“As far as speed that's one of my main focuses when playing football,” Wilson said. “I mean, that's what I've been doing since middle school. I come from a big track background. And I just I feel like any team that I'm on I just bring that explosive playmaking to the team.”

On Sunday evening Trevor Wilson confirmed he will transfer to Kansas after playing the last two seasons at Buffalo.

Another plus is knowing the offensive system under coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

“As far as coaching, he's a really good coach,” Wilson said. “He takes the time to get to know the players and understand them and find out what they can be used for the best on the field. And I think the best thing about him is he gives everybody opportunities. You'll never be left out no matter who you are.

“As an offensive coordinator it's just all about putting the playmakers there. The ones you've seen in practice, putting them in the position to help the team. And I think he's good at that.”

Wilson has gone through Leipold’s program for two years and knows what to expect. He talked about helping with the transition and showing how Leipold builds culture in his program.

“I think I can tremendously help with that,” Wilson said. “Bringing in the same culture, the winning attitude that Coach Leipold brings from Buffalo, I think I can help the players understand it and adapt to it quicker just by showing examples.”

Wilson comes from a football family where his father, Robert played for the Saints and Seahawks.

“Right now, I want to live up to my legacy” he said. “I come from a huge football background. I have cousins that played in the NFL and then my dad, he also played for the Saints and the Seahawks. I think just living up to the expectations and the standard of my family, that's where it all starts.”

His advice to anyone in Leipold’s program is to follow the plan and how everything is laid out. If you get on the plan, then things can work out.

“I think the biggest thing would just be to buy-in,” he said. “Don't try to go against the grain. I know some things might be different for the guys, but hopefully I can help show them that it works. Just buying into the program works.

Wilson continued: “The way he goes about coaching the team is more a family thing. He doesn't show favoritism toward anybody and no single person. I think that just him sharing his love with the whole team is what brings us closer together and want to play for him harder.”