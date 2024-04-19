“Things that stood out to me were how the coaches in person were so alike to how they were on the phone,” Boyd said. “And also, how it seems they bleed Jayhawks which is amazing, and it also is visible how much they believe in Coach Leipold which is very amazing.”

Boyd, an offensive tackle from Shakopee (MN), took an unofficial visit to Kansas.

Trey Boyd has been talking with the Kansas coaches a consistent basis and Thursday he got his first at the program in person.

He picked up an offer from Kansas before his visit. Most of his conversations have been with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski. Boyd spent time with both of them on the visit along with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“I hung with Coach Z and Coach Agpalsa the most,” he said. “Being with them was amazing and I really enjoyed my time with them. I talked with Coach Grimes which was really great to converse with. It went very well i enjoyed it a lot.”

The offer came from Kansas after the staff watched his film and evaluated his overall game.

“They like my nastiness and also my get off and how I strike people,” he said.

He has taken unofficial visits to Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Cincinnati, and Kansas. He has one coming to Northwestern.

Boyd said he has two official visits set and will return to Kansas in June. He also has an official visit scheduled with Purdue. A third official could be in the works.

“I’m trying to figure out one for (June) 7-9,” he said.

He is taking several unofficial visits and doing research on the program that best fits what he is looking for. The next step is completing the unofficial visits and finalizing his official visit list.

“I’m looking at location, education, and where they see me in the program,” he said. “And my fit for my age of o-line, and the coaches. Those are the main things.”