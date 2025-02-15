Trey Brown knows he made the right decision choosing Kansas

“My relationship with Coach DK and Coach Shelby are great,” Brown said. “I know I can hit them up whenever and feel comfortable being around them outside of football talk.”

Last month he got another opportunity to make the trip from California for a junior day event. He watched the basketball game against Kansas State and spent more time around the coaching staff.

He watched the team play in Arrowhead and stayed overnight to see the campus and facilities.

When Trey Brown took his last visit to Kansas it resulted in his verbal commitment. He took an unofficial visit to the Colorado game and shortly after the visit was over he committed to the Jayhawks.

Brown saw the stadium renovations and upgrades for the football program in November. There has been a lot of progress since the last time he was on campus.

“Some of the stuff that stood out was that I learned something new and met someone new on this visit,” he said. “The facilities were great, and they’ve added new stuff since the last time I went so that was good.”

One different aspect of his recent visit was the fact he spent time around a lot of players who will be his future teammates. The visit list was stacked with several of the top local players, and many have committed to the Jayhawks.

Kansas currently has more commitments in the 2026 class than any other program in the country. They are currently ranked sixth in the national rankings. Brown noticed the success they are having in the early recruiting.

“I got to be around some of the other recruits like Jaylen Mason and Hunter Higgins,” he said. “Noticing what they’re doing in recruiting was a big part of my commitment and the realism they showed.”

Brown can play different positions in the secondary and said the coaches like him at cornerback and nickel. He held early offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Florida among several other programs. Being back on campus helps him realize he made the right decision.

“Getting back on campus definitely helped me know I made the right choice,” he said. “Every time I come back I like it more and more.”