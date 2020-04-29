One of the positions Kansas is looking to fill is the outside linebacker spot in the 3-4 defense. A recruit that has moved up the recruiting board is Trey Staley from Brookwood High in Georgia.

Staley has been communicating with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

“I really like him,” Staley said. “He’s a good dude to talk to. He understands a lot that I tell him. I really like that he would be my position coach if I choose to go to Kansas. I just feel like I've known him for years.”

Uzo-Diribe offered Staley after watching his film and talking with him. The Kansas assistant has quickly established the Jayhawks as a school high on Staley’s list.

“You have to move good and have size,” Staley said. “You just have to be athletic. He said he feels like I can be that next person to do that, after the person that just graduated. He feels like I can get the job done and so do I.”