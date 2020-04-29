Trey Staley looking forward to visiting Kansas
One of the positions Kansas is looking to fill is the outside linebacker spot in the 3-4 defense. A recruit that has moved up the recruiting board is Trey Staley from Brookwood High in Georgia.
Staley has been communicating with outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
“I really like him,” Staley said. “He’s a good dude to talk to. He understands a lot that I tell him. I really like that he would be my position coach if I choose to go to Kansas. I just feel like I've known him for years.”
Uzo-Diribe offered Staley after watching his film and talking with him. The Kansas assistant has quickly established the Jayhawks as a school high on Staley’s list.
“You have to move good and have size,” Staley said. “You just have to be athletic. He said he feels like I can be that next person to do that, after the person that just graduated. He feels like I can get the job done and so do I.”
Staley said he is looking forward to the day that recruiting opens-up so he can take visits to colleges. Kansas will be one of the schools on his list and he wants to take advantage by meeting the staff.
“I’m really excited to go when we get moved out of quarantine,” he said. “I was just talking to him (Uzo-Diribe). We were talking about visiting when this is over. He was telling me about their jerseys and their combos, and I really liked it. I was telling him that I like the all-red uniform. I can’t wait to meet him in person.”
Last year Staley earned first team, all-state in class 7A after a strong junior season. He has received a lot of interest and offers from schools in the MAC conference and Kansas was his first Power Five offer. Once he starts visiting college campuses, football will be a key in making his final decision along with his two majors.
“One of the most important things to my are probably my majors,” he said. “I have a major and a minor that I'm actually trying to pursue. I have to think about my career after football. I’m going to major in Forensics and Psychology, so that is important. Also, I want to see how I interact with the coaches and the coaching staff and how much of a family the team is.”