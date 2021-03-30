Tristan Enaruna has decided to transfer out of Kansas
Tristan Enaruna, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound guard/forward from Almere, Flevoland, Netherlands is on the move. On Monday, Tyon Grant-Foster threw his name into the transfer portal and, on Tuesday after...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news