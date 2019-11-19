“All I heard in the background was clapping and cheering,” Golightly said when he committed. “I was talking to Coach Miles. I told him I was ready to be a Jayhawk and he said ‘Well, that's great news.’ And everybody in the back sounded excited and cheering.”

Golightly ended a long process and called the Kansas coaching staff to tell them he was ready to commit. He spoke to Les Miles during a staff meeting and his news was greeted with cheers.

Tristan Golightly had a big list of division one schools who gave him a scholarship offer. On Tuesday he decided it was time to make an announcement after he gave his top school a verbal commitment.

One of the big reasons Golightly chose Kansas was a long-standing relationship he’s built with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

Jones has coached several tall receivers who have had productive careers. While many have Golightly rated as a tight end Jones saw it differently.

“He always told me anybody could see me as a tight end,” Golightly said. “If they wanted me as an H-back or tight end, but he said he sees a receiver in me. He said he likes my hands. He came to one of my games and he talked to my coaches about how he liked how I never took a play off, even when the ball wasn't coming to my side. I just blocked my tail off the whole time.”

Jones has known about Golightly since was a freshman at Mesquite Poteet and Jones was as Texas Tech. Since then the two formed a relationship that Golightly compared Jones to family.

“It was great getting to know him because he's from Dallas, so he knows what it's like around here,” he said. “He kept it real with me the whole process. He told me what I needed to hear, and he's really just become like family.”

Through the recruiting process Golightly picked up offers from several schools including LSU, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, and several others. He said there have been many discussions with his family about recruiting and what school he would choose.

Now he can put those stressful times behind and get ready for Kansas.

“I'm glad I finally have my mind made up,” he said. “Me and my family have been going at this for over a year now. I'm really just glad that that I finally have my mind made up and I know where I'm going to be for the next few years.”