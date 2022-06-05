Tristian Fletcher sets official visit with Kansas

“Five games in we were undefeated and ranked fourth in the country,” he said. “The guy in front of me got hurt so I stepped in.”

He got a chance to make more plays as the season went along.

“I really wasn't supposed to play a lot, but I went in whenever I got the opportunity, I just made a plays,” Fletcher said.

He signed with Trinity Valley, who was ranked in the top five halfway through the season. Fletcher did not plan on playing a lot because he was behind an experienced player.

Tristian Fletcher would certainly be labeled a quick learner. After the third game of his senior season in high school at Cypress Ridge he moved from running back to linebacker.

Fletcher showed what he could do after getting the chance to start and get more snaps. He finished the season with 75 tackles and nine tackles for a loss in nine games.

The Kansas coaches evaluated his film in recent weeks and gave him a scholarship offer on Friday. He has been talking with linebackers coach Chris Simpson.

“Coach Simpson is a great guy,” Fletcher said. “He's been real cool. Whenever we have conversations, he's been real open. He told me nothing's ever promised and I'm pretty much a straightforward guy. He's letting me know what kind of situation I'm getting myself into and knowing that I'm playing at the highest level possible.”

Fletcher has a good connection to the Kansas program. He works out with former Kansas linebacker Darius Willis who played for the Jayhawks from 2010-13.

Fletcher described Willis as a mentor.

“He (Willis) was just telling me about the school today,” he said. “He said it is a great school. I know they have a major basketball team, and the football team is upcoming because I know the coach just came in not too long ago.”

He scheduled an official visit to Kansas next weekend.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the environment and how everything is,” he said. “Because I'm from Houston and I'm pretty sure going to Kansas is going to be a little bit different. So, I just want to see the facilities, meet all the coaches, just see everyone's personalities, and then kind of break down how they operate down there.”

The college recruiting developed late for Fletcher, who was getting interest from Nebraska, Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State. He took visits to Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech.

“I was talking to the Nebraska a few days ago, but the offer didn't go through,” Fletcher said. “I went ahead and committed to Sam Houston because I didn't want to wait too long.”

The Kansas coaches will get an opportunity to sell Fletcher on their program before he makes his final decision. He will start his visit on Friday.

He is a full qualifier and will have four years of eligibility to play three seasons. He can enroll at the school he chooses this month.