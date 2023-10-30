"The Jayhawks have come a tremendous way and showed their dominance on all of college football," Abram said. "I knew they were at that rising level when they stood up to Texas, that’s big and it opened a lot of questioning for recruits to show more love to the Jayhawks."

Triston Abram is one of the top defensive end prospects in the state of Missouri for the 2025 class. The CBC prospect made the trip from St. Louis to watch the Jayhawks knock off Oklahoma on Saturday.

Abram has been talking with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel and defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu. Samuel recruits the St. Louis area for Kansas.

His trip to Lawrence gave him the opportunity to meet this coaches in person.

"The coaches all came up to me and they all came over and had conversations with my parents made sure we made it safe and all that good stuff," Abram said. "I talked with Coach Onatolu, Coach Samuel, and Coach Leipold they made it known I was very important to them and that’s just the relationships and love that makes you know you’re important in this process and you try to bind those relationships together."

Abram, who has also visited Missouri, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Minnesota talked more about his experience at the KU-Oklahoma game and what this means for recruiting.

See more comments from Abram about his visit to Kansas as well as updates from several other recruits.

UPDATES: What the recruits are saying about KU's win over Oklahoma