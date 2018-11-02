The Kansas coaches should invite Turner Corcoran to every home game. One of the nation’s top lineman in the 2020 class Corcoran has watched two Kansas games this year and they are 2-0.

He was at the game when the Jayhawks beat Rutgers and again last weekend when they knocked off TCU.

“It was exciting honestly” he said. “I’ve grown up watching KU football and seeing them win means a lot to me and this town.”

Corcoran was an unofficial visitor at the game along with his teammate Jax Dineen from Free State. There are several former Free State players on the Kansas roster.

“Being there with Jax and seeing multiple Free State kids play was awesome,” he said. “It’s really special to see those guys play at a high level against great competition.”

Several Kansas coaches made sure they made their way over to Corcoran who has held a Kansas offer for a long time.

“I was able to talk with Coach Ricker quite a bit in the lunchroom,” Corcoran said. “We caught up talking about both our seasons. I talked with Coach Olker and Coach Bowen down on the field some before the game. Coach Bowen and I have a great relationship, he’s Lawrence grown.”

The visit season is a long way from over for Corcoran. He could make several more unofficial stops before the end of the regular season.

“I’m thinking of hitting KSU and Nebraska here within the next few weeks,” he said. “Maybe going to the Ohio State-Michigan game it just depends on how the season plays out.”