In 1988 Mason took over a one-win team. His first year at KU he won just one game. That day in Norman I remember thinking it will take ages for him to turn the Kansas program around.

It was Glen Mason’s first year at Kansas. The year before that Mason led Kent State into Lawrence and beat the Jayhawks. KU athletic director Bob Frederick was so impressed with Mason’s team he hired him away from Kent State.

I don’t even remember the score but back in the day long before the hurry-up offenses and high offensive outputs, Swizter would say his team is going to “hang half a hundred” on opponents. I’m pretty sure they eclipsed the 50-point mark that day running the option.

I remember in 1988 taking a trip to Norman to watch the Jayhawks play Oklahoma coached by Barry Switzer. The Sooners were led by quarterback Jamelle Holloway and they put a whipping on Kansas.

Fast forward to 2002 when Mark Mangino was in his first year at Kansas. They were playing at Nebraska and trailing big late in the game. Starting quarterback Jonas Weatherbie was injured and the Jayhawks went with Greg Heaggans.

In high school Heaggans was an option quarterback. The Kansas staff basically used him to run around and chew the clock to get out of Lincoln. They were just trying to survive until the next game.

I thought the same thing that day, that I did back in 1988. How in the world is Mangino going to turn this program around and how long will it take, if he could ever do it?

Mason and Mangino were both taking over programs that had roster issues, depleted talent, and a losing culture.

The story would end with them combining for five bowl victories after it seemed there was no end in sight.

It took a lot of hard work. There were a lot of late nights at the office. There were several coaching staff changes. Both coaches changed their offensive style along the way. I heard all the stories. It didn’t turn over night. It was a process.

I was reminded of those stories when I read comments on our message board about the loss to Coastal Carolina. The text messages and phone calls I received.

This is going to be a process just like it was for the last two coaches who found a way to win at Kansas. There are a lot of challenges for Les Miles and his staff. Nobody thought he was going to show up, flip a switch, and all of a sudden have a winning program.

Miles faces a lot of the same hurdles Mangino and Mason did. It is going to take player development. They are going to have to recruit their way out of it. They will need to do it by being patient and focusing on recruiting high school players. Stay the course.

They currently have the nation’s 26th rated recruiting class and every player on the commitment list is a high school recruit.

It still doesn’t excuse a loss to Coastal Carolina. The road trip to Boston College will be a tall order. The Jayhawks are already listed as a three-touchdown underdog. There is a good chance they won’t be favored in a game the rest of the year.

Les Miles knew the road wouldn’t be easy. He was asked on Monday if the job is as difficult as he thought it would be.

“This is exactly what I expected it to be,” he said.

The loss to Coastal Carolina is a setback. There will be more. The players and staff can learn from losses and build on them. Those teams under Mason and Mangino improved each year and although the wins didn’t show it.

Right now, it is hard for people to imagine things like conference wins and bowl games. What they see is the last 10 years of losing football at KU. Miles can turn things around, but it will take time, development, recruiting, fan support, and sticking to a plan. Very few thought success would come after Mason’s and Mangino’s first seasons.