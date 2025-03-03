Turnovers, poor rebounding add up in Kansas' loss at Houston

Houston's 65-59 win over Kansas at the Fertitta Center on Monday night looked like the typical Cougars win. They forced 20 turnovers and tallied 17 offensive rebounds for 11 second-chance points to out-tough the Jayhawks in a game that exemplified Houston's identity.





Kansas found virtually no scoring outside of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams and Diggy Coit. The trio combined for 46 of Kansas' points. Coit was the lone guard who could score, knocking down four threes.





LJ Cryer's 18 first-half points propelled the Cougars, but he struggled with foul trouble for much of the second half. Houston had a balanced scoring attack behind Cryer, with three other players scoring in double figures.





First half

Kansas made an early emphasis to get the ball to Hunter Dickinson, who contributed six points. The Jayhawks originally limited Houston's offense, but five straight points from LJ Cryer helped the Cougars take the lead. Both teams were struggling from the floor, but second-chance points from Emanuel Sharp had Houston leading 11-8 at the first media timeout, which didn't occur until the 12:52 mark.





The Jayhawks struggled to get anything going, throwing up contested shots and committing questionable turnovers. Kansas went over five minutes without a basket, but Houston went on a similar drought of nearly four minutes. Diggy Coit broke the ice with a three, but then LJ Cryer was left wide open in the corner, knocking down a triple of his own to give Houston an 18-13 lead with 7:23 remaining in the first half.





KJ Adams converted an and-one as Kansas' offense started to heat up on the backs of Coit. He knocked down two more threes, but failed to get over a screen, allowing Cryer to hit a triple of his own to keep Houston in front.





Adams knocked down to free throws to tie the game at 23-23, but turnovers continued to pile up to hamper the Jayhawks' offense. Houston's 2:28 scoring drought kept the game tied heading into the under-four timeout.





A lob to Flory Bidunga gave the Jayhawks their first lead since it was 4-2, but Cryer immediately answered. Cryer hit a three, then a layup following a turnover to put the Cougars up 28-25 with a minute left.





Houston took a 30-27 lead into halftime almost solely on Cryer's offensive effort, who scored 18 of the Cougars' first-half points. Kansas trailed by just three even after turning it over nine times and allowing 11 offensive rebounds.

Second half

Kansas didn't score for the first 2:25, allowing Houston to build its lead. Milos Uzan knocked down a three after missing most of the first half with two fouls as the Cougars led 34-27 early in the second half.





Adams scored five straight points as he looked aggressive in getting to the basket. The Jayhawks took the lead after another 5-0 spurt, with Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris each scoring their first points of the game. Houston struggled from the floor, going on a 1/7 stretch, and Kansas led 37-36 at the first media timeout.





Houston had an instant response, scoring six straight to regain the lead. However, Cryer picked up his fourth foul with 11:59 to play with the Cougars leading 42-39.





The Cougars woke up from three, even with Cryer on the bench. Uzan and Emanuel Sharp hit threes to put Houston up 48-42 while Kansas continued to turn the ball over against Houston's pressure defense.





Kansas showed some heart as it got back into the game. Houston racked up the fouls, and the Jayhawks racked up points from the line, making four straight free throws to cut the deficit to two. Coit forced a Houston turnover, trailing 50-48 with 7:36 to play.





Rakease Passmore got called for a questionable whistle, allowing Sharp to add three points at the line. Mylik Wilson finished an acrobatic layup following a Kansas turnover to put Houston up 57-50 with 5:27 remaining.





Dickinson scored four straight, but then threw it right into the hands of Wilson for a breakaway dunk. On the next possession, Dickinson was whistled for an offensive foul as he tried to clear out space in the post.





Kansas cut the deficit to three, but Cryer picked up second-chance points for Houston to put the Cougars up 61-56 with 1:40 to play. Houston couldn't ice the game by knocking down shots, but the Cougars tallied enough offensive rebounds to keep the ball in their possession.





Coit hit a late three to make the score 61-59, but Kansas couldn't force a turnover. Sharp hit two big free throws to put Houston up four with 19 seconds left. The Jayhawks turned it over once more, putting the game to bed.