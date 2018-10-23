In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we look at the recruitment of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl , the ramifications of Vernon Carey ’s visit to Duke and wonder who might answer Kentucky ’s questions in the frontcourt.

The recruitment of top-10 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing an end. He has completed visits to his final five of Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. The five-star prospect has been a heavily coveted and recruited target since his underclassman years and little has changed since then. Could Villanova land him? It has a better chance than what people originally thought.

The son of Lester Earl, who played at Kansas in the 1990s, Robinson-Earl grew up surrounded by Kansas fans and attended a number of games and practices during his childhood. He made the move to IMG Academy in Florida this fall but many still believed that he would return back to the Sunflower State and suit up for the Jayhawks next season.

Villanova appears to have made a strong run and put itself into legitimate contention to win Robinson-Earl's commitment.

Jay Wright and his staff have apparently done a phenomenal job recruiting Robinson-Earl and this race has become a tough one to call.