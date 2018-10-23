Twitter Tuesday: Villanova, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas
In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we look at the recruitment of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the ramifications of Vernon Carey’s visit to Duke and wonder who might answer Kentucky’s questions in the frontcourt.
How probable is it that Nova lands JRE?— Dylan Blanchard (@dccb31) October 21, 2018
The recruitment of top-10 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing an end. He has completed visits to his final five of Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. The five-star prospect has been a heavily coveted and recruited target since his underclassman years and little has changed since then. Could Villanova land him? It has a better chance than what people originally thought.
The son of Lester Earl, who played at Kansas in the 1990s, Robinson-Earl grew up surrounded by Kansas fans and attended a number of games and practices during his childhood. He made the move to IMG Academy in Florida this fall but many still believed that he would return back to the Sunflower State and suit up for the Jayhawks next season.
Villanova appears to have made a strong run and put itself into legitimate contention to win Robinson-Earl's commitment.
Jay Wright and his staff have apparently done a phenomenal job recruiting Robinson-Earl and this race has become a tough one to call.
How does the FBI corruption scandal impact Kansas?— Josh Williams (@joshwilliams724) October 21, 2018
The thought that Kansas could be hit by NCAA penalties after allegedly being in the know regarding potential payments to Zion Williamson and payments to Silvio De Sousa is purely speculation at this point.
The NCAA can't do anything until the government allows it to use specific documents and findings that might help it advance an infraction case against Kansas. While it would be reckless and premature for anyone to speculate on potential penalties, it's safe to assume that rival programs are using last week's news against the Jayhawks in recruiting.
USC, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Auburn and Louisville were directly hit by the FBI investigation into the sport last September but, in the span of a year, those five programs have each moved forward and are sitting in the top 15 of the 2019 Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. I wouldn’t expect for anything to be different for Kansas this fall.