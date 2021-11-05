Two Kansas State players have the Jayhawks attention

“I really give their coaching staff credit for recognizing a rare talent like that,” Borland said. “They’re trying to find all kinds of ways to use him. He's certainly the most impactful player on their team. Maybe the most impactful player that we've seen this year on anybody's team. He's dangerous as a ball carrier. He's dangerous as a receiver, out in a formation. He's dangerous as a back, coming out of the back field and pass routes.”

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said it did not take too long to recognize Vaugh on film.

Vaughn is one of the more dynamic players in the Big 12. Last week against TCU he had 158 yards from scrimmage and can beat a defense more than just carrying the ball.

Deuce Vaughn at running back and Felix Anudike-Uzomah at defensive end will be two players the Jayhawks will have to key on for Saturday’s game.

The Kansas coaches are focused on Kansas State and the Wildcats have two players right now playing as well as anybody in the conference on their side of the ball.

As the Sunflower Showdown nears there has been a lot of talk about preparation, pre-game speeches, and all of the things that go with an in-state rivalry.

It is hard to mimic what Vaughn does in real time, but the Kansas coaches have done everything they can to give their defense the best look with the scout team.

Running back DeAndre Thomas has been one of the players lining up as Vaughn during the week along with Majik Rector.

Rector is a wide receiver from Texas who showed shiftiness on film as a high school player. They have moved him to running back to give them as close of a look to Vaughn as possible.

“He's got that same kind of body size and skillset,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said of Rector. “He’s twitchy and gets in on the breaks quick. He can change direction fast. Good ball skills. He's had a really nice season. I'm excited about him and the other freshman receivers that we have and that I've talked about before Tanaka Scott and Kelan Robinson.”

The Kansas defense has been working all week to track Vaughn everywhere on the field.

“They have all kinds of ways to utilize him,” Borland said. “They get him in certain matchups and really exploit those. So, it's a challenge. And we're certainly aware of him and as I've tried to tell our guys, he's their right hand. Let's cut off their right hand and make them have to play lefthanded.”

Last week Anudike-Uzomah looked like he set a national record for sacks in a game until the NCAA changed his sack total after the game. He is currently leading the nation in sacks.

Kotelnicki said they have talked about him all week.

“Specifically in his techniques and stuff like that, there's nothing that we say, okay, he always does this move and we spend time studying his pass rush with our offensive line,” he said. “And so, I know our tackles are versed up in that.”

Kotelnicki also credited the Kansas State secondary for pass coverage that has helped in some coverage sacks. There are other ways they can prepare for Anudike-Uzomah coming off the edge.

“Maybe you have a running back out there to help,” he said. “Maybe you double them in one way or capacity or more importantly, get the ball out of your hand quick to not give him those opportunities to do it.”