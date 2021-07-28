Two of the area's best OL will camp at Kansas

The Kansas coaches are set to wrap up the final camp of the season and they will get to see two of the area’s top offensive linemen.

Both Calvin Clements and Joe Otting confirmed they will attend camp and work out for offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

They are in the 2023 class and already have picked up offers from the Jayhawks. Neither will have a long drive to get to campus. Clements, a 6-foot-7, 275 pound tackle plays at Free State High. He has already been to campus to meet the staff.

“I went on an unofficial visit to KU in late June and had a great time,” he said. “I was able to have conversations with the coaches and learn more about them, the program, and the future of the program.”

This is the final week recruits can take unofficial visits before the dead period kicks back in for August. Clements will visit Oklahoma State after KU.

“I’m looking forward to a great season and this last month of summer to keep working and getting better,” he said. “So far the summer has been great. I’ve had great camps with two more on the schedule being KU and OSU. I’ve been improving my game and physical abilities. I can’t wait for the season.”

Otting will make the drive from Topeka. The prospect from Hayden High picked up an offer when he took a visit to Kansas earlier in the summer. He hopes to learn from Fuchs at the camp and continue to improve his game.

“I’m just hoping to get better all-around with my technique, hands, feet, and just learn all i can from Coach Fuchs,” Otting said.

With the summer and being in the 2023 class, Otting said he has not had many phone calls with coaches. But the recruiting will start picking up after the camps and when the season begins.

“The summer is going good and so has recruiting,” Otting said. “I’m just ready for the season to start up. I haven’t made many calls recently due to quiet period.”

Otting holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and New Mexico. He visited Missouri Tuesday and left with an offer.