Two plays late in the game were key to KU winning in Austin
With 3:45 left in the second half, Kansas guard Marcus Garrett made one of the biggest plays of the game. No. 6/7 Kansas, leading Texas by just two points with 4:40 left in the game, was in despera...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news