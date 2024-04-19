Two visitors expected in Lawrence this weekend
Darius Acuff, Jr., the 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and Rylan Griffen, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard from Richardson, Texas are expected to officially visit Kansas this weekend. When will Acuff, Jr., and Griffen arrive?
For the very latest on KU's expected visitors, click here.
