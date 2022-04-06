Tyler Brown plans to visit Kansas, will decide in May

“They were some of the first ones to follow me after I hit the portal,” Brown said. “I believe the o-line coach at Kansas coach knew either Coach Sale or the late, great DJ Looney.”

They are making a run at Tyler Brown, who recently announced he was transferring from Louisiana. When Brown decided to enter the portal, the Jayhawks were one of the first to track him.

One position they appear to be recruiting is offensive line with some of the remaining spots left to fill.

The Kansas coaches still have a few scholarships left to use and will likely turn their attention back to the transfer portal.

Several coaches from Kansas have reached out to Brown led by offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. The Jayhawks recently offered Brown a scholarship.

“It has been a wonderful experience getting to know the coaching staff there and the culture they are trying to build,” Brown said. “I have been talking the o-line coach. He’s a great guy.”

Brown has traced several of the coaches back to their days at Buffalo, where they were able to turn that program around. They have told him the same can be done at Kansas.

“They have told me that they believe in the process,” Brown said. “They won a lot of games when they were all at Buffalo and helped change the face of that program and they intend to do that with the Kansas football program.”

The Kansas coaches told Brown they liked his athleticism and strength and the fact he can play every position on the interior.

As he starts looking at the schools on his list a big part of his decision will come down to academics and what schools offer his major.

“When it comes to choosing a school, it comes down to if have my master’s program and a good one at that,” Brown said. “I’m studying Speech Pathology. Also, I will look at how I gel well with the coaches up there. Is it a place that feels like home? And will I fit in with the culture?”

Brown plans to take a visit to Kansas and will talk with his family about setting up a date. He has several offers with Kansas and Houston being two of the latest. His first official visit will be Jackson State and he hopes to decide within four to five weeks.

“There’s a whole bunch of schools in the mix,” he said. “So much so that I want to narrow down next weekend after my first official visit with Jackson State to decide which ones I’m going to put my attention toward. I plan on making a decision by mid-May.”