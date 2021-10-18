Tyler Gant recaps busy weekend, visit to Kansas

“It was a great game,” Gant said. “I think I ended with five or six tackles and a couple tackles for losses. So, it was really good game all the around.”

“Halfway to Rockhurst, we stopped at Mizzou,” Gant said. “We practiced at their training facility, got a little walk through in, which was really cool.”

His weekend started with a victory over Rockhurst. On the way to Kansas City, they stopped in Columbia to visit Missouri.

On Saturday he got an early start and took unofficial visits to Kansas and Kansas State.

It was a busy football weekend for Tyler Gant . The defensive lineman from Christian Brothers College made the trip from St. Louis with his team to play Rockhurst in Kansas City on Friday night.

Gant said he spent the night at his cousin’s house in Kansas City. From there he made his way to Lawrence with some of his teammates where he took in the homecoming atmosphere.

“We went to the practice facility, and then a couple of their recruiters gave us some information about the school,” he said. “They gave us the layout, some speeches, and we all had lunch. And then we headed to the field for warmups. And it was really dope just seeing all the fans excited for homecoming, seeing the really cool jerseys, and getting to speak with the coaches.”

When Gant watched the Jayhawks warm up on the field, he said Lance Leipold had a conversation with him.

He also got to speak with assistant Jake Schoonover, who has been handling a lot of the recruiting for Kansas.

“He’s great,” Gant said of Schoonover. “I met him for the first time in person this summer when I visited KU. He was the first coach I talked to when I got there. He actually came and visited our school a couple weeks ago. He's been helpful learning about KU. And getting to talk to my position coach, Coach Drake, and he's been really helpful.”

Gant also liked the fact Kansas offered his teammate Jeremiyah Love on the visit, who is a running back.

He has taken unofficial visits to Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, and Arkansas with planned trips to Vanderbilt and Missouri.

“I'm looking for a school that can help me academically and, on the field,” he said. “I'm not just going to the school for athletics. It's also important to me that I get my degree. And then a school has to be strong in my major which is mechanical engineering.”

“So that's important to me. It's also important that I have a good connection, with the coaches and the teammates that are going to be there.”