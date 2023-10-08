The Jayhawks built an early lead and coasted to a 51-22 win over UCF. See what Devin Neal, Austin Booker, Trevor Wilson and Taiwan Berryhill had to say after the game.

Devin Neal

Neal had a game-high 154 yards and moved into ninth all-time on the KU rushing list. he scored on a 75-yard run, which is the second longest in Big 12 play this season. "It's a testament to our running back room, our offensive line, our receivers blocking for us, and you can see how physical we can be," Neal said.



Trevor Wilson

Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown making it two straight weeks he has scored. His return was the fifth-longest punt in KU history. "Just looking up at the ball, the flight of the ball and seeing a lot of green grass to my right," he said. "I know I had a UCF guy running at me. I know I had a blocker. So just putting my trust in my teammates and catching that ball and making it happen."



Austin Booker

Austin Booker came up big again behind the line of scrimmage. Booker recorded a sack and two tackles for a loss. He also forced a fumble. Booker leads the Jayhawks with eight tackles for a loss and five sacks on the season.



Taiwan Berryhill