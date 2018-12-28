Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 12:36:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Udoka Azubuike likely to return on Saturday

Tiwyzgzl1bp9u7mhbve5
Udoka Azubuike could make his return against Eastern Michigan on Saturday
USATodaySportsImages.com
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Udoka Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Lagos, Nigeria, suffered an ankle injury against Wofford back on December 4. Since that time, Azubuike has been sidelined and just recently rejoi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}