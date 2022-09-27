Below are a few highlights what Lance Leipold said during his Iowa State press conference. See everything he had to say in the video.

If you've addressed at all rankings, or if your team has or if your aware of any chatter going about where you guys sit?

I have not. Never have. You know national recognition as a whole is something that obviously we strive for, but we don't control. So, let's go back to what we can control and that if you spend a lot of time worrying if you should or shouldn't be, you probably won't be very long anyways.

As far as chatter goes, I’m not in that group text, okay? Again, it makes good stories, and again, I want to keep this team in a good mindset and stay focused on Iowa State. And we left a lot of things out there Saturday. We have to get better and I don't know if you can keep winning games if some of those things stack up at you at the wrong time.

What do you see in Iowa State?

You know, they're physical, well coached. I mean Matt does an outstanding job, and as I've said before, that's a program in in many ways that we look to be like. And I don't view that you know at all as a negative. It's a high compliment to Matt Campbell and his staff, where we want to be in consistency.

With Iowa State there are a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. Is this team different than the one you saw last year?

You know, different faces and that, but they know schematically and what they're doing, again, and how they're getting. They're finding ways to utilize their personnel very well. They lost really good football players, but you could see again, and when I talk about my respect to Matt Campbell and the staff and the program of what they done is because you can see you know they didn't you know have to go out and add a lot to keep themselves going in the direction. Which goes again to culture and development and retention and all the things you strive for. So again, this will be a very challenging day.

Duke was a physical game how did the come out of that and getting ready for Iowa State?

That was a very physical game, and it was game four. And the body doesn't feel like it did after you know the first of August or anything like that. There were some parts to it. And that's credit to Duke, and how physical that team was. For a Tuesday though, we were out there. Guys were moving. I think we're going to be in a good spot, you know, and guys are taking reps and doing things. Are they taking them all? No. But I think that's probably standard across the country.

Bill Self has talked about the importance of football’s role. What are your thoughts on that and the importance plays?

I've always felt strongly about that. I think that's true in the high school ranks. You talk to high school administrators, principals and they talk about what it does to the hallways of a high school when the school year gets kicked off and your high school football teams playing well. They don't seem to have as many discipline issues, there’s excitement, they're looking forward to Friday's.

And the same thing can be said at the college football level. And I think it's very true. Especially in a community like ours. Now, we're very unique because of our rich tradition in basketball that sometimes they have been carrying this torch for so long. We understand when we arrived, the challenge, but understanding about what it can do for a community. Coach Self's been very supportive in that. We're just trying to do our little piece here within this thing.