JayhawkSlant - UNCUT: Everything Les Miles said during Iowa State week

UNCUT: Everything Les Miles said during Iowa State week
Les Miles talked about Jalon Daniels potential at quarterback, playing a young team, and some of the progress he sees on the offensive line.
Miles said the offensive line can still improve over the last half of the season. Hear much more from Miles as the Jayhawks get ready for Iowa State.
BEST PROMO EVER OFFERED AT JAYHAWK SLANT
This is the best promo we've ever offered at Jayhawk Slant. For just $12.00 for the year you can become a subscriber.
For the details follow this link or click the picture below.