Talk about the play-calling and executing:

I feel like something that Coach Z harped on a lot when he first got here was whatever play is called, you have to treat it like it's the best play call ever. So going in with that mindset every single play, it allows us to be able to finish drives. And when we're not successful on a drive, it just gives me that motivation, all right, next play call we're going to be able to make that play happen.

Do you have favorite play from Saturday?

I wouldn't necessarily say I have a favorite from Saturday, because there was a lot of plays being made all over the field. I guess it would just be the plays where I was just able to get the ball into my play-maker's hands.

Do you get a feel when Coach K gets in a groove with play calling?

Yeah. We have a meeting every Thursday about when we're going to call this play, the openers to the game, which plays he wants to call in certain situations. So, if we're in our first, third and long, the offense knows what play is going to be called already because we went over this already. We went and practiced already, and we already rehearsed this type of thing.

What are the challenges of the Duke defense?

They're definitely a defense that could do multiple things with their fronts, with their coverages, with their just different defensive schemes. And that's just something that we're going to have to take in account. Just have to execute our game of football.

How much better are they than the team you saw last year?

They're definitely a very complete defense. They're able to make plays all over the field. They have a great front seven. They're defensive backs, so very consistent with what they do and they're very trigger happy, so they'll be able to jump on balls. They'll be able to get around the field with speed.

Jalon, could you comment on the prospect of playing in front of a full stadium on Saturday?

We love the amount of support that we've gotten this far. We just want to keep on going day-in/day-out with that 1% better mentality every single day. But we definitely love the support and we're ready to be able to go out there in front of all the fans.

Can you talk about Devin Neal:

Devin Neal has talked to me since my freshman year, which was when he was a senior in high school, and always had respect for him because of how he approached different things. He came in as a true freshman and was able to play. Just the amount of humbleness that he has towards himself and his game, you just love that type of mentality.

Going into the year did you think you would lead the team in rushing?

Oh no, definitely not. I mean, I just wanted to come into the season and be able to make plays wherever I could. Having faith in Coach K and whatever play call that he calls, I feel like he does a great job of breaking down the defensive scheme that we're going to be going against that week, and I feel like he puts the team in the best position as offense.

At what point did you think you would have to run more?

I've always felt like I had the ability to be able to run. They’ve seen me be able to run a lot last year. I guess it just goes into how Coach K wants to be able to call the game.

Is there a danger of getting up in the success of winning?

I feel like we like to go in every single day with the same mindset. We know where we started from. We know what we've been building this whole entire off season, the amount of work and preparation that we put in. We're just happy that it's finally being able to show out there. But every single week we're going in with that same 1-0 mentality.

How do you feel physically running the ball more?

I feel pretty good, honestly. I honestly could say that this is probably one of the best days that I felt my body-wise this whole entire season.