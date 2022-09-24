The Jayhawks are quickly becoming the talk of the college football world. After moving to 4-0 every national media outlet is talking KU and they once again are getting the headlines after beating Duke.

Jalon Daniels was asked what it feels like to be on the national stage.

“I just say that we're going play our brand of football,” he said. “You know, we're not going to change because anything that's happened outside of these walls. We know what we're doing inside this building every single day, day in and day out. That's just not going to change our perspective.”

Daniels gives some credit to the fans as the team returned after a two-game road swing. It was a sellout crowd and the stands stayed full until the end of the game.

“It was rocking,” he said. “It was crazy. I mean, to be able to come out there for the intro and then just be able to see the whole entire Booth packed out. You love to see things like that because that's something that we've been working on. A lot of guys who are older on this team, haven't been able to see that for a while. To be able to bring that back, bring that type of culture back. We just love seeing that.”

See much more from Daniels after the Jayhawks win over Duke.