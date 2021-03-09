JayhawkSlant - UNCUT: Jeff Long talks about Miles, coach search

UNCUT: Jeff Long talks about Miles, coach search
Kansas athletic director Jeff Long met with the media to talk about the mutual parting with Les Miles and what to look for in the upcoming coaching search.
Long talked about using a search firm, how the program is in better shape, and how several candidates have reached out.
To hear everything Long had to say watch below.
