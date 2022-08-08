UNCUT: Jim Panagos talks about the DL in fall camp

Jim Panagos was asked the troubles the defensive line had last year stopping the run.

"Well, I wasn't here last year, so that's irrelevant to me," Panagos said.

The Jayhawks defensive tackles said last year doesn't matter because everything is moving forward with a fresh approach.

"I haven't watched a single film," he said. "When I took the job, I took the job because of Lance. So that was irrelevant to me. I haven't looked at a single day of film. I make my own opinion on my players and move forward."

Panagos talked in-depth about what he has seen from the defensive line.