KU coordinators Andy Kotelnicki and Brian looked back at the Texas Tech game and broke down what they see in Texas.

Kotelnicki talked about being nominated for the Broyles Award and the challenges the Texas defense brings.

Borland looked back to the Texas Tech game and talked about some good stretches the defense had.

"I tell the guys all the time, 'We can be a really good defense when we put it all together and play with confidence and play with just taking it to somebody,'" Borland said. "The games we've been able to do that, we do well."

See what the coordinators had to say in preparation for the Texas game.