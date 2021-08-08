UNCUT: Matt Gildersleeve on players progress, nutrition

When Matt Gildersleeve arrived on the players did not have to seek him out. He made early contact with every player to get to know them.

"I'll tell you my first five days on campus, that was my first thing that I wanted to do is I got with every athlete so they didn't have a choice," he said. "They were going to get to know me pretty quickly. I got on the phone with a lot of their parents. I set up FaceTime calls with their folks. I thought that was the most essential piece.

He continued: "Because if we were going to come in here, and especially in the unique situation of I knew that I was going to be in front of them really before even Coach was. And so I knew that trust and that relationship is we try to ingrain and install everything that we wanted to do. The relationship is the base."

