JayhawkSlant - UNCUT: Nick Channel, Armaj Adams-Reed, Caleb Sampson

UNCUT: Nick Channel, Armaj Adams-Reed, Caleb Sampson
All three players met with the media after practice. Channel talked about the grind last season took on his body and how the linebackers have looked this spring.
Armaj Adams-Reed is down close to 30 pounds and credits the strength staff and nutritionist for his improvement.
Sampson said the defensive line has looked and the battles against the offensive line this spring have been back and forth.
See more from the players in their post-practice interviews.