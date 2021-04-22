 JayhawkSlant - UNCUT: Nick Channel, Armaj Adams-Reed, Caleb Sampson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 19:19:43 -0500') }} football Edit

UNCUT: Nick Channel, Armaj Adams-Reed, Caleb Sampson

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

All three players met with the media after practice. Channel talked about the grind last season took on his body and how the linebackers have looked this spring.

Armaj Adams-Reed is down close to 30 pounds and credits the strength staff and nutritionist for his improvement.

Sampson said the defensive line has looked and the battles against the offensive line this spring have been back and forth.

See more from the players in their post-practice interviews.

Armaj Adams-Reed

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2J0R0FiN0J5SmxZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Nick Channel

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL21zazlTcDRNMTRFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Caleb Sampson

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dXaHNITmxXb3lJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}