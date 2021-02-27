Undefeated no more: Kansas hands No. 2 Baylor first loss of the season
When Kansas (18-8; 12-6) and Baylor (18-1; 10-1) first met back on January 18, the Bears handed the Jayhawks their third conference loss of the season, 77-69. Jared Butler erupted for 30 points on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news