Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 09:14:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Update: New name added to the AD watch list

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

There will be ADs names who come up to us through sources and we will add them to our watch list.

On Tuesday morning we were told about a new candidate that has ties to the state and has been mentioned with other Power Five AD jobs.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}