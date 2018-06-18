COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – The last session until the first round of cuts were made, diminishing a group of 30 in the hunt for the ultimate final 12 spots on the United States Basketball under-17 team, took place on Sunday evening. Finding standout performers was not an issue but we did our best to pin-point all that we saw in Colorado Springs.

Hampton has grown close to an inch and added 12 pounds since last October’s USA Basketball training camp and while physically, he isn’t where he needs to be as he can take a pounding whenever contact is provided upon him, it is his unrelenting nature and willingness to compete that supersedes any of his deficiencies. A top scorer on the Under Armour circuit this spring, it was nice to see Hampton blend playmaking and scoring into his evening showing. He showed the ability to run his team as an unselfish facilitator but whenever he had to, score from each level on the floor. In a day and age where some of the top prospects go about things in robotic fashion, it is easy to tell that Hampton enjoys playing the game. He is one of the best guard prospects in high school basketball and he did nothing refute the claim on Sunday evening.

Thought of primarily as one of the top scorers in America, Josh Christopher has put together a tremendous spring thanks to his play on the Nike EYBL circuit and at the various camp stops. Averaging over 19 points and playing a full year up on the swoosh platform, Christopher is among the few that I would want taking a shot with the game on the line. On Sunday, he was more than good in putting the ball through the basket off of spot-up looks and mid-range pull-ups, yet it was his under appreciated passing skills that really opened eyes. A 6-foot-4 guard with a plus-five wingspan, while weighing in at 203 pounds, Christopher has the frame that absorbs contact nicely but it is his composure and vision in making the proper play thereafter that impressed the most. The under-17 trials is loaded with backcourt talent but Sunday afforded for an even stronger argument to be made for his placement within the final roster of 12.

Favorites: California, Arizona, UCLA, UNLV, Kansas, USC and Oregon.

