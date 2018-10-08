COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Basketball October minicamp wrapped up on Sunday and it is time to hand out some awards. After a weekend at the U.S. Olympic training facility, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi hands out awards in various categories. MORE USA BASKETBALL: Programs that should be excited | Top-ranked Carey nears decision

THE RAIN MAKER

All weekend, Matthew Hurt was making it rain from deep. There were certainly some good shooters at camp, but I didn't see anybody more confident with his jumper and from just about anywhere on the floor than Hurt was. His size allows him to shoot over pretty much anybody and his mechanics are tremendous. Because he can balance that shooting with scoring at the rim or off the dribble, Hurt has one of the more complete offensive games in 2019.

THE GOOD NEIGHBOR