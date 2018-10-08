USA Basketball: The Bossi Awards
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Basketball October minicamp wrapped up on Sunday and it is time to hand out some awards.
After a weekend at the U.S. Olympic training facility, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi hands out awards in various categories.
THE RAIN MAKER
All weekend, Matthew Hurt was making it rain from deep.
There were certainly some good shooters at camp, but I didn't see anybody more confident with his jumper and from just about anywhere on the floor than Hurt was. His size allows him to shoot over pretty much anybody and his mechanics are tremendous.
Because he can balance that shooting with scoring at the rim or off the dribble, Hurt has one of the more complete offensive games in 2019.
THE GOOD NEIGHBOR
Everybody needs a good neighbor to lend a hand from time to time. If the neighbor helps out enough times, they grow into a friend. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is kind of similar to that as a basketball player.
He doesn't bring attention to himself with flash. He gets attention because of his steady, consistent and productive work on the glass and as an inside-out scorer. He's in tremendous shape at IMG and has also turned into a really dangerous pick-and-pop shooter.
He visits Arizona next and then he'll have to pick among the Wildcats, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia.
