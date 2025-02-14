Utah Preview: game info, prediction, and more

#17/20 KANSAS AT UTAH

WHERE:

Salt Lake City, Utah * Jon M. Huntsman Center (15,000)

WHEN:

Saturday, February 15, 2025 * 9 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Dave Flemming

Analyst: Sean Farnham

Producer: Rob Adamski

Director: Drew Schiavi

TIPOFF: — No. 17/20 Kansas (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) hits the road for two games beginning at Utah (13-11, 5-8 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tip from Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. Central and the game will be televised on ESPN with Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham calling the action.

— Kansas is coming off a 71-59 win against Colorado on Feb. 11. It marked the ninth time KU has held its opponent to 59 or fewer points with the Jayhawks winning all nine of those contests. Utah is looking to end a two-game losing streak after its 85-75 loss at Cincinnati on Feb. 11. The Runnin’ Utes are 12-3 at home this season.

— Kansas leads the overall series with Utah, 2-0, with both meetings played in Kansas City, Missouri - 79-68 on 11/25/1995 at Kemper Arena and 63-60 on 12/13/2014 at T-Mobile Center (then called Sprint Center).

— With the win against Colorado (2/11), KU is 129-21 (86.0%) following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 6-1 this season. Kansas is

— No. 11 in the NET report by the NCAA through games of Feb. 13. To show the strength of the Big 12, the No. 11 rank is fourth in the Big 12 behind No. 3 Houston, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 10 Arizona. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 13 nationally, which is third in the league behind No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Arizona State.

— KU leads the Big 12 and is 14th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.61 and three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.0%. KU is second in the league in field goal percentage defense at 38.7% (10th nationally, in assists per game at 18.0 (8th nationally), in blocked shots per game at 4.9 (29th nationally) and in rebounds per game at 38.9 (33rd nationally).

— Graduate C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 in field goals made with 165. He is second in the Big 12 in rebound average (9.6), which is 19th nationally, and in double-doubles (9), which is 25th nationally.

— Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.50, which is seventh nationally. He is also second in the league in assists per game at 5.8, which is 28th nationally. He has 35 assists in his last five games.

ABOUT KANSAS:

No. 17/20 Kansas (17-7, 8-5 Big 12) looks for consecutive wins after its 71-59 win against Colorado on Feb. 11. The Jayhawks average 76.4 points per game with a +10.1 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.9 rebounds per contest with a +5.0 rebound margin. Kansas is making 47.8% from the field, including 34.2% from three-point range. KU leads the Big 12 and ranks 14th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.61. KU also leads the league and is ninth nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense at 29.0%. KU is second in the conference in assists per game (18.0), which is eighth nationally, in blocked shots per game (4.9), which is 29th nationally, and in rebounds per game (38.9), which is 33rd nationally. KU also averages 6.3 steals per game.

Graduate C Hunter Dickinson has eight 20-point efforts on the season and leads Kansas in scoring at 16.6 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Dickinson also leads KU in rebounding at 9.6 rpg, which is second in the Big 12 and is 19th nationally. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles (9), which is 25th nationally. Dickinson is second on the team with 34 blocked shots and is also second on the team with 24 steals.

Senior G Zeke Mayo is next in scoring at 15.0 points per contest and he leads Kansas with 60 threes made. He has made 16 threes in his last four games and his 40.8 three-point field goal percentage is third in the Big 12 and 50th nationally. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Mayo is second on the team with 75 assists and pulls down 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. has 35 assists in his last five games. A four-year starter, Harris is averaging 9.6 points per game. At Baylor (2/1), Harris moved into second on the Big 12 career assists list, currently at 809, which is second on the KU career list. Harris is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.50, which is seventh nationally, and second in the conference in assists per game at 5.8, which is 28th nationally.

Senior F KJ Adams is a starter who is scoring 8.5 points per game. Adams pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game and has 51 assists, 18 blocked shots, and 20 steals.

Freshman F Flory Bidunga has two double-doubles in Big 12 play and he leads Kansas with 39 blocked shots. Bidunga is second on the team with a 5.5 rebound average, scores 6.7 points per game. He is shooting 76.9 percent (70-for-91) from the field.

Junior G Rylan Griffen is second on the team with 29 threes made. He has started 11 games this season and is averaging 6.6 points per contest.

Junior G AJ Storr has started four games and he is scoring 6.5 points per contest.

Senior G David Coit has three starts and he is third on the team with 26 threes made. Coit averages 4.5 points per game.

Graduate G Shakeel Moore has started nine games and is averaging 3.8 points per contest.

ABOUT UTAH:

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Utah is looking to end a two-game losing skid after its 85-75 loss at Cincinnati on Feb. 11. The Runnin’ Utes are 12-3 at home this season, including 4-2 in Jon M. Huntsman Center against Big 12 opponents. Utah is coached by Craig Smith, who is 63-61 in his fourth season at Utah and 216-140 in his 10th season overall.

Utah averages 75.4 points per game and has a plus-4.6 scoring margin. The Runnin’ Utes are second in the Big 12 in rebound average at 38.9 boards per game and have a plus-4.0 rebound margin. Utah leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in assists

per game at 18.0. Utah makes 8.6 threes and 13.2 free throws per game and also averages 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocked shots per game.

Fifth-year G Gabe Madsen leads Utah in scoring at 15.3 points per game. He has made a team-high 70 threes and his 2.9 made per

game are second in the Big 12. Madsen also has 61 assists.

Junior F Ezra Ausar is next in scoring at 11.0 points per game and he averages 4.5 rebounds per contest. Senior C Lawson Lovering (8.9

ppg, 4.7 rpg) has started all 19 games played this season and leads

the team with 18 blocked shots.

Fifth-year G Mason Madsen (8.3 ppg) is second on the team with 43 threes made. Sophomore F Keanu Dawes (7.8 ppg) comes off the bench and leads Utah in rebounds with a 5.4 average.

Junior G Mike Sharavjamts (6.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg) is tied for the team lead with 19 steals and is second on the team with 64 assists and 16 blocked shots.

Other Utah regulars include F Jake Wahlin (6.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 18 steals), sophomore G Miro Little (5.5 ppg, team-high 86 assists and 19 steals), fifth-year G Hunter Erickson (4.1 ppg, 21 3FGs), fifth-year F Caleb Lohner (3.5 ppg) and junior F Zach Keller (2.8 ppg).

THE KANSAS-UTAH SERIES

The Kansas-Utah series dates back to 1995 and Kansas is 2-0 all-time against Utah with both meetings in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas won 79-68 on Nov. 25, 1995 at Kemper Arena and 63-60 on Dec. 13, 2014 at T-Mobile Center, then known as the Sprint Center. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 1-1 against Utah, 1-0 while at KU. Utah head coach Craig Smith will be facing Kansas for the first time as a head coach.

PREDICTION:

The last few weeks have been met with mixed reviews when it comes to Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. The Jayhawks have been successful on the hardwood during the week, but the same simply can't be said about Self’s squad when looking back at the most recent Saturday losses in Big 12 play.

Back on January 25, Kansas had No. 7 Houston (ranking at the time) on the ropes inside Allen Fieldhouse, but ultimately fell to the Cougars in double overtime, 92-86. Kansas led Houston by six points late in regulation and in overtime, but costly turnovers and missed free throws led to a shocking defeat at home.

On February 1, Kansas had Baylor down 21 points in Waco, which included an 18 point lead early in the second half and a 10 point lead with under 10 minutes left in the game.

However, Kansas simply crumbled down the stretch and, in doing so, suffered another heartbreaking defeat to the Bears, 81-70.

After losing to Houston and Baylor, Kansas bounced back to defeat UCF and No. 8 Iowa State (ranking at the time), but when Saturday's Sunflower Showdown tipped off last weekend, the Jayhawks found themselves down, 5-0, to start the game, and led for a total of 2:26 of the game.

Kansas, for the third straight year, lost in Manhattan, 81-73.

Kansas, once again, responded by defeating Colorado, 71-59, on Tuesday night. In moving to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in Big 12 play, the Jayhawks were led by Hunter Dickinson (17), Zeke Mayo (13), Dajuan Harris (10), and KJ Adams (10).

As a team, Kansas shot 27-of-58 (46.6%) from the field, 6-of-21 (28.6%) from behind the arc, and 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Self’s squad limited Colorado to 22-of-57 (38.6%) shooting from the field and 4-of-23 (17.4%) shooting from behind the arc.

Kansas won the battle on the glass, 39-33, committed just eight turnovers, outscored CU in the paint, 36-34, finished with 11 second chance points, seven fast break points, and 16 points off the bench.

Now, Kansas is set to face a Utah team that is 13-11 overall and 5-8 in the Big 12. The Runnin’ Utes enter the game on a two-game losing streak, but are 12-3 at home this season.

Offensively, Utah is led by Gabe Madsen (15.3) and Ezra Ausar (11.0). The Runnin’ Utes shoot 46.0% from the field, 34% (average 8.6 makes per game) from behind the arc, and 62% (average 13.2 makes per game) from the free-throw line.

Additionally, Utah averages 38.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 12.5 turnovers, 6.4 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game.

Defensively, opponents shoot 41.0% from the field, 33.0% (average 7.9 makes per game) from behind the arc, and 70% (average 13.8 makes per game) from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, opponents average 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.1 turnovers, 7.4 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game against Utah.

If Kansas is going to start a winning streak to end the regular season, the time to do so is now. Utah is coming off back-to-back losses at Cincinnati and at West Virginia, while Kansas is 3-3 in its last six games.

The most important six-game streak of the regular season started at home against Colorado on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks haven’t won two straight since defeating Kansas State at home (January 22) and at TCU (January 22).

If Kansas is serious about making a run in March, it's time to answer the call now. The talent, Shakeel Moore, Hunter Dickinson, AJ Storr, Dajuan Harris, Rakease Passmore, Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen, David Coit, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga, is in place.

Bill Self, a Hall-of-Fame coach, is in place. If it's going to happen, it needs to start now.

KANSAS 76

UTAH: 63