“I think the transition has been seamless,” he said. “With the defense, understanding DJ (Eliot) and understanding Kwahn (Drake). Then Coach Miles and how he is with a great family environment. I felt like I was at home the first day I was here on campus. No big egos in the building. Just guys that are all for each other and want to work with each other.”

The other is the familiarity with coaches on staff before he arrived at Kansas.

Uzo-Diribe was a perfect fit because of several reasons. One, he spent last year on staff as a quality control coach, so he understood the system and knows the personnel.

When a position opened-up on the defensive side of the ball it was an easy decision to promote Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

A former player at Colorado, Uzo-Diribe finished sixth on the all-time career sack list. He joined the staff at Colorado and that’s when he met Eliot. Mike McIntyre hired Eliot as the defensive coordinator when Uzo-Diribe was already on staff. That’s also when Drake joined the Buffaloes.

Now, all three are coaching on the defense at Kansas.

“I think it makes it easy understanding the defense,” Uzo-Diribe said. “We know what we want in our defense, being able to have a strong understanding of it, we kind of identify guys that fit our scheme. I think that's going to help us in the long run.”

Uzo-Diribe grew up in Long Beach and played at Corona High. He has built several connections over the years and has been mentioned by several recruits.

He was instrumental in landing Alonso Person who signed in December and is currently on campus. Person had several offers but decided on the Jayhawks.

“Growing up there for 18 plus years I’ve developed some relationships with the high school coaches, 7-on-7 coaches and some of the trainers there,” he said. “It's easy for me to reach out to those guys and build relationships. We have a lot in common.”

Uzo-Diribe was also involved in getting a commitment from defensive end Clinton Anokwuru, who took an official visit the last before signing day. He had a special connection with the Texas recruit.

“We are from the Ebo tribe in Nigeria,” Uzo-Diribe said. “Right when I started talking with Clinton, I knew he was from that tribe right away because his name. And again, there's a unique bond among the Nigerian community. I think that bond really helped his family feel comfortable here, and him feel comfortable here with us. It was a unique situation.”

California will be a key recruiting area for Uzo-Diribe along with areas in Texas and St. Louis. The bottom line is he wants to find players no matter the region.

“Wherever talent is and there are guys, I'm going to find myself there,” he said.