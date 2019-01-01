“Coach Jones and I are really close,” Gardner said. “He coached at the same high school I go to. He’s a really, cool person and is a player’s coach. He’s inspirational and a really, good guy. He listens to the players.”

One of the big reasons is wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. Les Miles hired Jones who spent the last four years at Texas Tech. Before going to the college ranks Jones was the head coach at South Oak Cliff for three years and before that spent seven years at Dallas Skyline.

The Jayhawks are set to get an official visit from one of the most exciting players in the Dallas area. Velton Gardner confirmed he plans to take a visit to Kansas in the next month.

Gardner was a human highlight reel at Skyline the last three seasons. As a sophomore he was the district’s offensive newcomer of the year. The last two seasons he was the District 9-6A Offensive MVP. He accounted for 5400 yards passing and 2950 on the ground playing quarterback.

His future at the next level is likely at another position.

“Most people are recruiting me as a running back,” Gardner said. “Coach Jones told me I can do so many different things. I can play all over the place and it is hard for people to contain me.”

When Jones arrived in Lawrence he re-connected with Gardner. He was the lead recruiter when he landed his commitment at Texas Tech. Now Gardner is re-evaluating his recruiting picture with the coaching change.

“I’m going to take a visit to Kansas, I don’t have a date yet,” Gardner said. “Coach Jones told me he likes it (Kansas) and it is a really good fit. He likes what they’re doing and what they have coming. It is tough, and it gets tougher when you have coaching changes. It can get really tricky.”

Gardner, who is committed to Texas Tech, said there are no plans to take another visit to Lubbock. He will set his visit to Kansas soon and take it from there.

“I want to find a place that feels like a home,” he said. “I want to be comfortable wherever I go and take care of my business.”