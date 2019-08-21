Kansas fans are well-aware of the deep backfield the Jayhawks will put on the field this year. Many players on the team have called it their strongest position group. While everyone has focused on the running backs who are returning, it is one of the newcomers making his name in fall camp.

Running backs coach Tony Hull recalls his days coaching at Warren Easton High in New Orleans. Hull built Easton into a state title contender and had a lot of division one coaches recruit his school. One of the best offensive coordinators was in Hull’s office and gave him advice when it comes to running backs.

“This person is one of the best offensive coordinators and he said ‘Tony, I'm going to give you a word of advice,’” Hull recalls. “When you recruit running backs, recruit guys to where you don't have to snap it again."

Hill quickly thought about the advice and asked the coach for more of an explanation.

“He looked at me and said ‘get guys when they touch the ball you can turn around and call the field goal team and you don’t have to snap it again. He told me if you don’t have guys like that, you won’t be very good.”

When Hull watches Gardner in fall camp he remembers what that offensive coordinator told him years ago.

“Velton is one of those guys where we are not going to have to snap the ball again,” Hull said. “When you have a guy like that with his competitive nature, you have a gem on your hands. And I really believe, knock on wood, he's going to carve a niche out on this team a lot earlier than what people think.”

Gardner will still have a big list to climb to beat out players in front of him. Pooka Williams, Dom Williams, and Khalil Herbert all return with Big 12 experience.

“I've never seen the amount of competition that I've witnessed since campus started,” Hull said. “And it's been healthy competition. That's what's so refreshing about it. You've got guys competing, guys wanting to start and have a role in this offense. But everyone is helping each other out and everyone is helping each other to get better.”

Hull said the competition has been strong with both Williams and Herbert pushing each other day to be the starter. Something happened at a recent scrimmage that Hull said exemplifies what his group is about.

“We're going through the scrimmage and Velton is getting the carries and you watch all three of those guys coaching him up,” Hull said. “They are telling him what he needs to improve on, what he did wrong, what he could have done.

“When they talked to him, they referred to him as little brother. You have to do this, and you have to do that. So they're not only competing against each other, but they're getting another guy ready to be able to compete with them also. And honestly, that's really unheard of.”