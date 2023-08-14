Versatility is a key for the KU offensive line
Offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. came to Kansas from Buffalo at the same time that head coach Lance Leipold did. After using his redshirt as a true freshman for the Bulls, he arrived at Kansas and has started all but one game since becoming a Jayhawk.
There are many things that have changed for the program since Ford’s arrival. When he first got to Kansas, offensive line coach Scott Fuchs had a tough time forming a competent offensive line.
“It was a real struggle to get five together,” Fuchs said. “The first year you’re kind of praying.”
Fuchs and Ford are both excited about the fact that there’s an increased amount of competition to get snaps.
“I feel like the competition has definitely evolved,” Ford said. “Not just the offensive line, but with positions all over the team.”
“The biggest positive to the depth is the competition,” Fuchs said. “Iron sharpens iron. These guys understand that they are in a competition and it’s not necessarily for the No. 2 right guard spot, it's for the sixth man. It’s been intense, but it’s been really good too.”
Fuchs has shown he will mix-and-match to make sure that his best five players are on the offensive line. With that concept, comes players that need to be versatile and play any position on the line.
“Not only knowing your position, but the position to your right or left helps you because we can all be on the same page because we’re thinking the same thing,” Ford said. “Like Coach [Kotelnicki] says ‘it doesn’t matter what the play is, it doesn’t matter what we’re doing as long as we’re on the same page.’”
Ford is embracing seeing the entire picture, and has had a few years to gain the trust of his coaches and learn the ropes of the position room. He is hoping to help bring some younger players along with him, as he cited when asked about his goals for the upcoming year.
“Developing as a leader, developing as a great team player, being there for all the guys not just on the field, but off the field,” Ford said.
One freshman has stood out to Ford. Calvin Clements, the Lawrence Free State product, has made a good impression throughout the offensive linemen with the way that he’s bought into the system.
“Calvin Clements… He’s a fast learner,” Ford said. "He’s absorbed coaching and peer teaching as well. He’s a great human being too.”
With most of the top players returning there will be high expectations for the offensive line that only allowed 12 sacks on the year, and ranked No. 7 in the nation last season.