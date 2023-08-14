Offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. came to Kansas from Buffalo at the same time that head coach Lance Leipold did. After using his redshirt as a true freshman for the Bulls, he arrived at Kansas and has started all but one game since becoming a Jayhawk.

There are many things that have changed for the program since Ford’s arrival. When he first got to Kansas, offensive line coach Scott Fuchs had a tough time forming a competent offensive line.

“It was a real struggle to get five together,” Fuchs said. “The first year you’re kind of praying.”

Fuchs and Ford are both excited about the fact that there’s an increased amount of competition to get snaps.

“I feel like the competition has definitely evolved,” Ford said. “Not just the offensive line, but with positions all over the team.”

“The biggest positive to the depth is the competition,” Fuchs said. “Iron sharpens iron. These guys understand that they are in a competition and it’s not necessarily for the No. 2 right guard spot, it's for the sixth man. It’s been intense, but it’s been really good too.”